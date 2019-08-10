Forty-two people have lost their lives due to floods in Kerala. Photo/ANI
Forty-two people have lost their lives due to floods in Kerala. Photo/ANI

42 dead in rain-battered Kerala, 19 trains cancelled

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:01 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Forty-two people have lost their lives as incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, and as many as 19 trains have been cancelled on Saturday.
Officials said 'Red Alert' has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts, were denoting that the regions will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said as many as 24 incidents of landslides were reported in the state.
In Malappuram, rescue efforts were hampered at Kavalappara where more than 30 people are feared dead after a landslide on August 8.
National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army and local police are currently carrying out rescue efforts in flood-affected areas.
The situation may take a turn for worse as the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next five days.
In addition, the weather forecasting agency predicted strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph over the coastal areas.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:11 IST

MP: Gates of Bhadbada dam opened, 53 mcft water released

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): To keep water levels in check, sluice gates of Bhadbada dam were opened on Saturday after the area witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:07 IST

Rescue and relief ops beefed up in Maharashtra, Karnataka, TN, Kerala

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Indian Army, in coordination with the Navy and Air Force, has stepped up its relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across four rain-battered states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:53 IST

CWC constitutes groups to carry out wider consultations to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday constituted five regional groups to be headed by Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel to carry out wider consultations and decide on a name for the President's post, but the Gandhis ref

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:53 IST

C'garh: Devoid of infrastructure, students of this anganwadi...

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As many as 29 students of an anganwadi in Shankargarh area in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district are forced to study in a thatched hut due to lack of infrastructure in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:18 IST

Indore: Two persons arrested under NSA for selling adulterated...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two persons including the owner of a private food supplying company were arrested on directions of Indore administration under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly selling adulterated milk products here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:15 IST

Now we can bring Kashmiri girls: ML Khattar

Fatehabad [Haryana], Aug 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked controversy saying that people from Haryana can now get brides from Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 35A, under which Kashmiri women would lose property rights if they marry a person from outside J

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:01 IST

Cloud-seeding test-flight flown over Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A cloud-seeding test-flight to induce rain was flown near Aurangabad on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:53 IST

Want to plant trees on all deforested hills: 9-yr-old Valentina Elangbam

Kakching (Manipur) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Valentina Elangbam, a 9-year-old from Hiyanglam Makha Leikai in Kakching district has been made the ambassador of "Chief Minister's Green Manipur Mission" after a video of her crying over axing of trees, that she had planted, went viral.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:28 IST

Ahead of 'Man vs Wild' episode with PM, Bear Grylls reflects on...

Wales [United Kingdom], Aug 10 (ANI): Adventure junkie and host of 'Man vs Wild' Bear Grylls on Saturday reflected on his experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former United States President Barack Obama, and said it was really heartening to see such powerful men standing up for protecting

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:16 IST

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted, and was informed by doctors that the BJP leader is responding to treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:47 IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath set to fly to Russia today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Russia today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:45 IST

CWC to be divided into 5 groups for discussions on new Cong chief

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which will be held soon, will be divided into five groups, and discussions regarding choosing Rahul Gandhi's successor will be held with state unit leaders according to regions, sources said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl