42 FIRs registered so far in connection with Jan Ashirvaad Yatra of Narayan Rane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has registered a total of 42 FIRs so far in connection with the Jan Ashirvaad Yatra of Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane.

The FIRs have been registered under multiple sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Minister and workers are alleged for violating the COVID-19 norms during the party's Jan Ashirvaad Yatra which was held in different parts of Mumbai.



Maharashtra government had earlier filed 17 FIRs against BJP's rally in Mumbai for defying Covid-19 norms. Till August 20, 19 FIRs were registered against the BJP leaders and workers in different police stations of Mumbai.

Rane on August 19 began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai despite the restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police. Many opposition leaders objected to the rally in view of the ongoing pandemic in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 had announced that the newly-inducted cabinet ministers would go for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. (ANI)

