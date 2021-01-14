Representative Image
Representative Image

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

ANI | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 09:42 IST


Dispur (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI); An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Dima Hasao in Assam on Thursday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 12:45 am today. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl