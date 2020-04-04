42 pc of coronavirus patients in 21-40 years age bracket

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): As much as 42 per cent patients of coronavirus in the country belong to 21-40 years age, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said on Saturday.

"Nine per cent COVID-19 patients belong to 0-20 years age, 42 per cent patients belong to 21-40 years age, 33 per cent cases pertain to patients between 41-60 years age, and 17 per cent patients have crossed 60 years age," Aggrawal said at a press conference here.

He stated that till now, cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat have been found from 17 states.

"1023 COVID-19 positive cases have been found to be linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30 per cent are linked to one particular place," he said.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs informed that around 22,000 Tableeghi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 2,902 which includes 601 fresh patients (ANI)

