42 persons in UP ask police to file an FIR against Chinese president for 'spreading COVID-19'

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): A group of 42 persons on Tuesday requested the police to file an FIR against Chinese President Xi Jinping for "spreading COVID-19 disease" that has affected their businesses.

"Deaths have been caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several people have lost their livelihoods as the economy has come to a standstill due to the spread of the disease," they said in a representation to the police.

They submitted their request to the Palia Kalan police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district. There is a possibility that a case will be filed in the matter.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

