42 positive cases of COVID-19 in Odisha so far

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 7 (ANI): The total number of positive cases in Odisha stands at 42, according to Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I&PR Department.

In the course of the press conference, Singh said that one patient has lost his life due to the infection from the state while two have been cured and discharged.

He added that follow up action is being done in the case of Tablighi Jamaat members who had come forward for testing after the appeal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Singh said that 245 cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violations of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19. Out of which 228 cases have been registered for violation of lockdown, three cases for violation of home quarantine, five cases for rumor-mongering and nine for other issues.

A total of 366 persons have been arrested for different violations by the police, according to Singh. (ANI)

