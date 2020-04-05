42-yr-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI): 42-year-old man tested positive in Dera Bassi Tehsil of Mohali on Sunday.

"The patient was shifted to the hospital on Saturday and tested positive today. He does not have any travel history. He has a bakery. Two of his labourers had met some Nizammudin returnees in March," Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said.

A total of 241 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been traced in Punjab and among them, six have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Samples of 180 people were collected in which 92 have tested negative and the reports 82 people are awaited.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. (ANI)

