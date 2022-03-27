43-day annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to begin on June 30

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Amarnath Yatra will start on June 30, 2022 with all COVID-19 protocols and culminate on the day of the Raksha Bandhan.

The Amarnath Yatra will last for 43 days this year, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir informed today.

In a tweet today by the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, it read, "Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all COVID protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra."

On June 21 last year, the Jammu and Kashmir Government had decided to cancel this year's Amarnath Yatra due to the COVID-19 situation in the country but all the traditional religious rituals were performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.

Out of all Hindu deities, Lord Shiva is worshipped not only by Indians but also by people of other countries. To get closer to their revered God, who appears on this earth in the unique form of an ice Lingam, millions of devotees trek through the daunting mountains to Shri Amarnathji Shrine in South Kashmir every year in the summer months to pay their obeisance.

The Shrine is managed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which was constituted by an Act of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature in 2000 with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio Chairman. (ANI)