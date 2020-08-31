4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 342 km of east-north-east of Leh, Ladakh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 7:13 pm today.

"Earthquake of magnitude: 4.3, occurred on 31-08-2020, 19:13:29 IST, Latitude: 35.31 and Longitude: 81.05, Depth: 230 Km, Location: 342 km ENE of Leh, Ladakh, India," the NCS said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

