4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya near Tura

Tura (Meghalaya) [India], July 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Meghalaya on Friday.



According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 1:15 pm about 53 kilometres north of Tura in the state.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, occurred on July 9, at 13:16:25 IST, Latitude: 25.99 and Longitude: 90.27, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 53 km North of Tura, Meghalaya," said National Center for Seismology in a tweet.

Earlier on June 18, an earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. (ANI)

