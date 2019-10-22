Representative image
Representative image

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nicobar Islands

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:18 IST

Nicobar (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands region on Tuesday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the quake occurred at around 6:39 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at a deep depth of 180 kilometres.
No loss of life and property has been reported yet. (ANI)

