4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nicobar Islands

Nicobar (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands region on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the quake occurred at around 6:39 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at a deep depth of 180 kilometres.

No loss of life and property has been reported yet. (ANI)

