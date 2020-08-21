4.3 magnitude quake hits Jharkhand

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], August 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Sahibganj in Jharkhand on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The Earthquake occurred at 12.07 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres at Sahibganj in Jharkhand according to the NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

