43 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count climbs to 847

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): 43 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 847.

"With 43 more people testing positive for COVID-19, total cases have risen to 847 in Rajasthan," State Health Department said in a statement.

Of the new cases, 20 have been reported from Jaipur, 11 from Bharatpur, 7 from Jodhpur, 3 from Dausa and one each from Jhalawar and Banswara.

Rajasthan government has recently extended the lockdown till April 30.

The state government has also made wearing of face masks mandatory for people in urban areas as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

