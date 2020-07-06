43 new coronavirus cases in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 43 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore taking the total cases in the district to 4,876, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

With two more deaths, the cumulative toll of the district has reached 246.

India's coronavirus count has reached 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)

