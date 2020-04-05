43 new COVID-19 cases found in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): With 43 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday, the total number of cases climbed to 272 in the state.

According to the state health department, a total of 228 active coronavirus positive cases are being treated in different hospitals in the state.

Out of 272 coronavirus patients, 33 people have been cured and 11 people have died due to the virus. (ANI)

