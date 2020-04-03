43 people quarantined in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): Police have quarantined 43 people after they travelled from Kashmir to Jammu's Poonch without any permission.

"43 people, who travelled from Kashmir to Poonch in Jammu on foot via Mughal Road without any permission, have been quarantined by the Poonch Police," said Ramesh Angral, SSP, Poonch.

Today is the 10th day out of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

There are 2,088 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in India as per the latest update of the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Till now, 156 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 56 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

