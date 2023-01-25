43 persons selected for Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2022; four posthumous

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): A total of 43 persons have been selected for Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2022. Of them, four awardees are posthumous.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2022 which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to seven, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to eight and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 28 persons.

Those selected for Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak are Imanuel Lalawmpuia (Posthumous) from Mizoram, Mohammad Umar Dar (Posthumous) from the Ministry of Defence and Anjali Baghel from Madhya Pradesh. Four persons namely Nilbath D. Sangma, Sengrik D Sangma, Walgrik M Momin and Jinjash D Marak-- all from Meghalaya-- were also selected for Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak.





Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for a meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak. Persons of all walks of life are eligible for these awards. The award can also be conferred posthumously.

The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lumpsum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardees in due course by the respective Union Ministries, Organizations and state government to which the awardee belongs.


