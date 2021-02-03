430 PSA detainees released in J-K: MHA

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI):A total of 430 persons who were detained under the Public Safety Act have been released till date while no one is under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

"As many as 613 persons including separatists, overground workers, stone pelters, etc. were detained under the Public Safety Act and out of these 430 persons have been released till date", said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on the number of arrests in Jammu and Kashmir under Public Safety Act from August 1, 2019.



"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that in view of the constitutional changes effected by the Parliament with regards to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, various measures were taken in the interest of security and public order which included preventive detention of certain persons," the ministry said.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that no person is under house arrest in the Union Territory.

The detention came after in August 2019, the central government scrapped the provision of article 370, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

