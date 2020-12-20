439 new Covid-19 cases in Punjab, active tally at 5,837

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): Four hundred and thirty-nine new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday, taking the tally of active cases to 5,837 in the state.

According to the state government, 560 patients were discharged and the total discharged cases have gone up to 1,51,679.

As many as 1,62,705 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the state so far while 5,189 people have lost their lives due to the lethal infection.



Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 65 new positive cases on Saturday, pushing the active tally to 494.

While 306 people have succumbed to the pathogen in the Union Territory, 18,244 persons have recovered from the deadly virus. A total of 19,044 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Chandigarh to date, according to the UT Health Department.

Earlier on Saturday, with 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

