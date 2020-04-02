44 DTC bus drivers booked for carrying migrant workers in buses with 'Essential Services' sticker

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a FIR against 44 DTC bus drivers for carrying migrant workers on buses meant for essential services on March 29.

According to the FIR, 44 DTC buses and cluster buses carrying migrants with a sticker of the "Essential Services" were stopped by police on Vikas Marg.

The passengers told the police that they were going to their native place UP and Bihar and they will board further buses from ISBT Anand Vihar, the FIR read.

"An FIR has been registered against 44 DTC bus drivers for carrying migrant workers on March 29," it further read.

"When the DTC bus drivers were asked why are they carrying passengers without issuing a ticket to them, they said, 'Upar se order hai' (there is order from higher authorities)," the FIR said. (ANI)

