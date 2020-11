Mokokchung (Nagaland) [India], November 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Mokokchung in Nagaland on Sunday.



According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 08:59 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Mokokchung in Nagaland at 08:59 am today," said the NCS. (ANI)