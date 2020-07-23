44 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,769 cases, informed the state Health Department.

The total figure includes 630 active cases and 1,112 recoveries.

So far, 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state.

Meanwhile, with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases and 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated.

The cumulative death toll has reached 29,861 deaths. (ANI)

