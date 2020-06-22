44 more COVID-19 cases in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 44 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore on Sunday, as per information provided by the District Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 4,373, including 3,235 discharged cases and 201 deaths.

With the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 4,10,461 on Sunday, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. The total number of cases includes 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths. (ANI)