Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Saturday.
According to Chhattisgarh Health Department, "44 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of active cases in the state to 216, of which 64 patients have been cured and discharged."
There are 152 active cases in the state now, the health department added. (ANI)
44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: May 23, 2020 23:31 IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Saturday.