440 kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam, one held

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Police from the New Port Police station seized 440 kilograms of cannabis worth around 34 lakh from a house in Gandhi Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

"The accused, Paila Prakash was arrested. He was involved in the smuggling of cannabis from Visakhapatnam to many other states. Around 440 kilograms of cannabis estimated to be worth around 34 lakh, along with his vehicle have been seized," K Paidapu Naidu, Inspector at the New Port Police Station said. (ANI)

