446 persons fined in Madurai for not wearing face mask

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 (ANI): Authorities collected a total fine of Rs 49,800 from 446 persons who came out without wearing masks here on Thursday.

Various preventive measures are being taken to prevent coronavirus infection in the Madurai district. The district collector had warned that everyone should wear a face mask while out in public spaces otherwise a fine would be imposed.

Out of the 446 persons who were fined in Madurai, 316 persons were fined in the municipal area while 130 persons in the rural areas.

A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 63,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,435 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

