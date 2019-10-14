Representative Image
Representative Image

45-50 terrorists, including suicide bombers, training at JeM Balakot facility: Sources

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Eight months after Indian Air Force (IAF) bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot, intelligence agencies have received inputs that 45-50 hardcore terrorist including suicide bombers are being trained there.
"Around 45-50 suicide bombers are training inside the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in the Balakot town of Pakistan," top government sources told ANI.
Indian intelligence agencies are keeping a constant watch on the facility including technical surveillance to keep a track of the developments there.
A few of the terrorists, who have trained there, have even been sent to Kashmir for carrying out terror attacks on Indian security bases, the sources said.
Sources said the facility had remained closed for six months after the Indian Air Force attacked it on February this year.
Last month, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had revealed that Pakistan very recently "reactivated" the terror camp in Balakot.
On February 26 this year, IAF fighters flew deep into Pakistan to bomb the JeM facility at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The action came after the February 14 suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which killed over 40 CRPF personnel. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:51 IST

U'khand: CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in...

Chamoli (Uttarakhand)[India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin for victims of those who died after their vehicle fell into the Kail river on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:50 IST

BSF to purchase anti-drone system to deal with intrusion from Pak

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In order to deal with the intrusion of drones from the Pakistani side, the Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to purchase ground-based anti-drone system.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:47 IST

PM Modi attacks Congress over Rafale controversy, says it wanted...

Ballabhgarh (Haryana), Oct 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of creating "ruckus" over the Rafale deal during the Lok Sabha elections so that the "agreement is cancelled" but despite the efforts of such parties the first jet has been received by India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Yogi Adityanath tells farmers to stop stubble burning

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here appealed to farmers to avoid burning the stubble that is left in the fields after harvesting of crops.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

UP: 13 dead, 6 injured in house collapse following cylinder blast in Mau

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The death toll increased to 13 after a two-story building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mohammadabad here on Monday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

PMC scam: Waryam Singh acted at HDIL promoter's behest to keep...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Monday told a Mumbai court that former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Waryam Singh acted at the behest of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan to keep their outstanding dues hidden.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

J-K's reorganisation will curb cross-border terrorism, promote...

Freetown (Sierra Leone), Oct 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories will promote inclusive development and reduce the negative impact of cross-border terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Deve Gowda praises PM Modi for making of Statue of Unity in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the making of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme for farmers' welfare in the state on October 15 from Sarvepalli in Nellore district here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

BJP-RSS make people fight against each other just like...

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged the BJP and the RSS divide the people and make them fight against each other as the Britishers used to do.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:12 IST

Haryana Police arrest 483 persons, seize 1,204 kg contraband in...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Haryana Police has seized 1,204 kg of narcotics worth crores of rupees during a month-long special anti-narcotic drive across the state in the lead up to the assembly polls, said Director-General of Police, Manoj Yadava on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:07 IST

Ayodhya: VHP seeks administrative nod to offer prayers at 'Ram...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday sought Divisional Commissioner's permission to perform prayers on Diwali at 'Ram Janmabhoomi site'.

Read More
iocl