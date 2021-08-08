45 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): As many as 45 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra till August 8, the state health department said on Sunday, a day when the state also reported 5,508 new coronavirus infections.

Jalgaon district recorded 13 cases of Delta variant followed by 11 cases in Ratnagiri district. Mumbai recorded 6 cases, Thane logged 5 and 3 cases were reported from Pune .Out of 45 COVID Delta variant cases reported 27 were male and 18 women and including six who were below the age of 18 years, as per the reports by the Maharashtra health department.

"From the samples that were sent to Genome Sequencing in Maharashtra, it is observed that about over 80 per cent of samples were of Delta Variant", informed the Health Department.

With 151 deaths from COVID, the state's fatalities rose to 13, 39,96 and the total infections were logged at 63,53,328.

With 4,895 recoveries the total recoveries in the state was logged at 61,44,388. As of now, there are 71,510 active cases in the state. (ANI)