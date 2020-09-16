45 civilians, 49 security personnel killed in terrorist-related incidents in J-K after Article 370 abrogation

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday informed that 45 civilians and 49 security personnel have been killed in terrorist-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which gave special status to the erstwhile state.

Reddy's response came to a question by Rajya MP Kumar Ketkar about the deaths of civilians and security personnel post Article 370 revocation.

"From August 5, 2019, to September 10, 2020, 26 civilians and 25 security personnel killed in ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir," Reddy said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.



Article 370 was revoked last year and the government also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The minister also informed that the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced significantly after the abrogation of Article 370.

"No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 2019 to September 2020," he said. (ANI)

