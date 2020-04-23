45 COVID-19 patients in Vadodara recover

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 23 (ANI): 45 persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged today from a quarantine centre here after recovering.

"45 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged today from Ebrahim Bawany Industrial Training Institute quarantine centre, after recovering. All of them have agreed to donate blood plasma, as they have developed antibodies," Dr Mohd Husain said.

A total of 2,407 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Gujarat. 179 of the patients have been cured while 103 have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

