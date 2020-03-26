45 distilleries, 564 manufacturers given permission to produce hand sanitisers, 55 more distilleries to get nod soon

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): With the demand of hand sanitisers increasing amid threat of coronavirus spread, the Centre has advised authorities to remove any bottlenecks in the supply of ethanol or extra neutral alcohol (ENA) to manufacturers of the product and give permissions to the applicants including distilleries, who intend to manufacture it.

A release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday said distilleries and sugar mills which can produce hand sanitisers in bulk have also been motivated to manufacture hand sanitisers. These manufacturers have also been asked to work in three shifts to maximise their output.

It said that about 45 distilleries and 564 other manufacturers have been granted permission to produce hand sanitisers and more than 55 distilleries are likely to be given permission in one or two days while many more are being motivated to produce it.

"Most of them have commenced production and others are likely to commence production in a week's time and there will be sufficient supply of hand sanitisers for consumers and hospitals," the release said.

Hand sanitisers are being used by people, health workers and hospitals to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The release said that the central and state governments are taking all steps to ensure the supply of essential items during the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus.

"In order to maintain demand and supply balance (of sanitisers), state government authorities including excise commissioners, cane commissioners, drug controllers as well as district collectors of various states have been advised to remove any bottlenecks in the supply of ethanol/ENA to manufacturers of hand sanitisers and to give permissions/licenses to the applicants including distilleries who intend to manufacture hand sanitizers," the release said. (ANI)

