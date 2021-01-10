4.5 lakh health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in first phase: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Sunday said that around 4.5 lakh healthcare workers have been included in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination that is starting from January 16 and they will be administered 'Covishield' vaccine against the virus.

The first phase of vaccination in Rajasthan will take place at 282 session sites. All the preparations have been completed by the health department for the vaccination, the Minister informed.

Providing all the details about the vaccination in a press briefing organised at the conference hall of Swasthya Bhawan, Sharma said storage of COVID vaccine will be done in three districts having air connectivity namely Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur. Arrangements have been done to keep the vaccine at 2 to 8 degrees.



"There are three COVID vaccine stores at the state-level, seven at the divisional level and 34 vaccine stores at the district level. 2,444 cold chain points are functional at the community and primary health centres. The facility of 104 and 108 ambulances will be available at the vaccination centres to prevent any adverse effects during the vaccination," he said.

Moreover, 5,626 vaccination teams have been trained, along with 3689 government medical institutions and 2,969 health institutions in the private sector have been identified for the first phase of vaccination. COVIN software has been uploaded in 3736 health institutions which will be used as the session place.

The Health Minister said that arrangements for the treatment of potential adverse effects post vaccination have been ensured at all the places of vaccination session.

He said that the chief secretary has reviewed the preparations for vaccination with all the district collectors and other district level officers through video conference. (ANI)

