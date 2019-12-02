4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border region

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck the Myanmar-India Border region on Monday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The tremors occurred at 06:42 am today, however, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on:02-12-2019, 06:42:44 IST, Lat:23.1 N & Long: 93.7 E, Depth: 12 Km, Region: Myanmar-India Border Region," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

