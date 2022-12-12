4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Andaman Sea

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was felt in the Andaman sea on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt around 12.48 pm at the depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 12-12-2022, 12:48:50 IST, Lat: 13.26 & Long: 93.55, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS tweeted. (ANI)