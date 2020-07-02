4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Kargil

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], July 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Kargil in Ladakh at 1:11 pm on Thursday.
The quake struck 119 km north-northwest of Kargil.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred on 02-07-2020, 13:11:02 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 75.44, Depth: 90 Km , Location: 119km North-North West of Kargil, Laddakh, India," tweeted the National Centre for Seismology.
No loss of life or property due to the quake has been reported as of now. (ANI)
Jul 02, 2020
