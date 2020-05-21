45 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 2,452

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): 45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,452, said state's COVID-19 control room.

In the past 24 hours, 41 persons were discharged. The total number of people discharged stands at 1,680.

According to the state Health Department, 54 people have died of the illness in the state so far. (ANI)

