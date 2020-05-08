Representative Image
45 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

ANI | Updated: May 08, 2020 13:25 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): 45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 750, the state Health Department said on Friday.
According to the Health Department, the total cases include 371 discharged cases and 30 deaths. (ANI)

