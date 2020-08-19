45 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): With 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Mizoram's coronavirus count now stands at 860, the state's Information and Public Relations Department informed on Wednesday.

The figure includes 481 active cases and 379 recoveries/discharges.

So far, two people have succumbed to the infection in the state. (ANI)

