45 more COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 27 (ANI): Nagaland reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

Out of 335 tests results received, 45 tested positive. While 23 cases were from Kohima, 14 were from Dimapur and eight from Mon.

India's COVID tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)

