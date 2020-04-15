45 new coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Forty-five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today morning.

The samples of 806 people had been collected on Tuesday from different districts, out of which 45 have tested positive for the virus, informed King George's Medical University, Lucknow.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh is 660. Till now, 50 people have been cured and discharged, while five deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 11,439, including 9,756 active cases. So far, 1,305 patients have been cured and discharged while 377 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

