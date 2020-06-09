45 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): 45 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 while two deaths were reported due to the virus in Indore on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 3,830 in the city, Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the data, the death toll has increased to 159.

"45 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore district on June 8, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,830. The death toll increased to 159 after 2 deaths were reported on June 8," Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore said.

The number of active cases in the country is at 1,24,981, including 1,24,430 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 7,200 who have succumbed to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

