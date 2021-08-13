45 out of 3200 undertrials released on interim bail rearrested: Delhi Govt to HC

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it has re-arrested 45 accused out of 3,200 undertrials prisoners, who were out on interim bail on account of the second wave of COVID-19, for different offences.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, appearing for Delhi Government, told the High Court that 45 does not seem to be a significant number.

As many as, 3200 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) were released on interim bail in order to decongest jail after the second wave of COVID-19 hit the national capital, the government said.

The submission was made before a special bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi, Rekha Palli, and Talwant Singh, hearing a Suo Moto case on an extension of interim court orders.

In the last hearing, the Court had sought a status report from the authorities concerned on the impact of its orders extending interim bails granted to undertrials and convicts to decongest jails after observing a rise in crimes in the national capital.

The Delhi Govt, in its affidavit, stated that the prison department has already requested Delhi Police to file a separate status report after analysing the law and order situation in the national capital due to the release of prisoners due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the national capital.



After hearing the submission of the state government, the Court deferred the matter for further hearing on September 4 and also extended its interim order till the next date of hearing.

On April 20, the Delhi High Court extended all the interim orders till July 16, which were to expire before it and district courts, in view of restricted functioning of the court due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital. The interim orders include stays, bails, and paroles, which were extended from time to time thereafter.

The Court has taken Suo Moto cognizance due to the extraordinary circumstances including restricted functioning of courts and lockdown.

