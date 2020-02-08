Representative Image
45-year-old man held for sexually abusing minor girl in Coimbatore

ANI | Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:10 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a five-year-old girl in Coimbatore.
Kamaraj has been arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
He has been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

