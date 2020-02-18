45-year-old PhD student found dead in Osmania University hostel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A 45-year-old PhD scholar at Osmania University was found dead in the varsity's campus hostel on Monday, according to the police.

The deceased, identified as Narsaiah, was pursuing PhD in the Geography Department of Osmania University.

"Police received the information today afternoon and teams were immediately rushed to the spot. His body was found lying in his campus hotel room," officials at the Osmania University Police station said.

It is being suspected that the victim might have consumed poison to commit suicide.

The body was sent to the Gandhi hospital for post-mortem by the police team.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

