45-year-old woman run over by DTC bus

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A 45-year-old woman was killed when a DTC bus mowed her down in the Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi.

According to the police, information was received through a PCR call about a woman being run over by a bus at the Masoodpur flyover on Friday. On receiving the message, police arrived at the spot.

The woman was hit by a DTC bus on route no 717B. The woman was rushed to Fortis hospital in Vasant Kunj where the doctors declared her dead.



The deceased has been identified as Renu, a resident of the Nangal Rai area of Delhi. The body of the deceased was later shifted to Safdarjung mortuary.

The husband of the deceased stated that at around 9:30 PM he alongwith his wife Renu was coming from Chattarpur and going towards NH8 on his scooty. However, when he reached Masoodpur red light he stopped his scooty and was waiting for the green light a DTC bus hit the scooty from behind at high speed. He and his wife fell off the scooty and his wife was further hit by the bus.

After hitting the scooty the driver fled the spot. A case has been registered under sections 279 and 304 of the IPC at Vasant Kunj South Police Station and an investigation has been taken up by police. (ANI)

