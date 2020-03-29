45-yr-old COVID-19 positive dies in Maharashtra, cause of death yet to be ascertained

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Department on Sunday informed that a 45-year-old coronavirus positive man died in Buldhana district of the state.

However, the exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

"45-year-old COVID-19 positive man dies in Buldhana, Maharashtra. The exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained," informed State Health Department.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that so far 196 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

The area-wise break up is Mumbai and Thane Region 107, Pune 37, Nagpur 13, Ahmednagar 3, Ratnagiri 1, Aurangabad 1, Yavatmal 3, Miraj 25, Satara 2, Sindhudurg 1, Kolhapur 1, Jalgaon 1 and Buldhana 1.

Six persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 1024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

