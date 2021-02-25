45-yr-old man sets aside rooms in his house for protecting birds in Bihar village

By Surya Pratap Singh

Gaya (Bihar) [India], February 25 (ANI): At a time when a large number of birds are perishing due to lack of food, water and shelter, a 45-year-old man at Niskha village in Gaya, Bihar, has set aside several rooms of his house to provide a habitat for birds, especially sparrows.

This bird lover is Tanzilur Rahman Khan, a resident of Niskha village. He said he is thinking of making more rooms in the same way so that birds could have a habitat. According to Tanzilur, after watching the National Geographic Channel, the idea of conserving and protecting came to his mind. "It is said that the air of the sparrow's wing protects from 38 kinds of diseases," said Tanzilur.



Meanwhile, his elder brother Tousufur Rahman believes that at the pace at which the mobile tower is being built in the city, the birds are being harmed.

"My younger brother looks after them. We all try to keep these birds safe," he said.

Conservation of birds matters in terms of keeping the environment balanced. Many species of birds are becoming extinct. The sparrow is also disappearing from courtyards. Tanzilur has taken an initiative to conserve birds, especially sparrows. (ANI)

