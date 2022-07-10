450 kgs of sea cucumber seized in Tamil Nadu; 2 held

Irumeni (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10 (ANI): As many as 450 kilograms of sea cucumber that were hoarded at Irumeni Beach in Tamil Nadu have been seized by a team of the Forest Department.

Officials informed that the seized items were meant for smuggling in Sri Lanka.

The officials of the Forest Department have arrested two people in the matter while three others are absconding.





Further probe into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, the worsening economic situation in Sri Lanka has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days.

Police have used tear gas and water cannon at times in an unnecessary and disproportionate manner. On occasions, armed forces have also fired live ammunition. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages. The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic. (ANI)

