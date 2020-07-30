450 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): A total of 450 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

While Jammu division reported 83 new cases, 367 cases were reported from Kashmir.

The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 19,869, including 7,662 active cases and 11,842 recoveries, according to J-K administration.

The death toll due to the disease in the Union Territory is 365. (ANI)

