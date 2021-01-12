455 arrested on cow smuggling charges in Rajasthan last year

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 12 (ANI): Rajasthan DGP (Director General of police) M L Lather on Monday stated that a total of 455 people were arrested on charges of cow smuggling in Rajasthan last year.

"As against 398 arrests in 2019, a total of 455 people were arrested on charges of cow smuggling in Rajasthan in 2020," Lather said while addressing a press conference.



Replying on a question over reports on Naxal activities in the state, DGP replied that, "So far, we have no input about Naxal activities in Mewar region."

The DGP also said that police is keeping eye on cases of espionage in the state, as the state shares 1,040 kilometre of borderline with Pakistan.

A special branch of Rajasthan on January 10 arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of spying for Pakistan, police said. (ANI)

